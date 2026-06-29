Montgomery County deputy killed while directing traffic on I-45

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed early Sunday while directing traffic at a crash scene on Interstate 45. Deputy Erika Serrato, 24, died after being struck by a commercial truck while working a multi-vehicle drunken driving crash near the Woodlands Parkway exit at about 2:39 a.m.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

The six-year veteran was taken to a hospital where she later died. A second deputy was injured by debris but sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

The driver in the original crash, Ashton Jammer, 34, was charged with driving while intoxicated. The driver of the commercial vehicle that struck Serrato was also hospitalized.

"Our hearts are broken today," Sheriff Doolittle said. "Deputy Serrato made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting our community."

The sheriff's office says funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.