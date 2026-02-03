Woman killed, 3 hurt in Milam County morning house fire

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A deadly house fire early Tuesday claimed the life of an elderly woman and sent three others to area hospitals, according to the Milam County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency responders were called to the 130 block of County Road 242 just before 1 a.m. for a structure fire. Deputies arrived alongside the Cameron Volunteer Fire Department, Milano Volunteer Fire Department, Allegiance EMS, the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace, and the Milam County Fire Marshal to find a trailer home fully engulfed in flames.

According to Sheriff's Office, four adults lived in the home at the time of the fire. An 84-year-old woman died in the fire, while three others were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The mobile home was declared a total loss.

The Milam County Fire Marshal has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.