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Two men killed in head-on crash in Milam County after driver attempts to pass in no-passing zone

A preliminary DPS investigation says a high-speed passing attempt in a no-passing zone led to the deadly crash on FM 485 Saturday morning.
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MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead following a head-on crash in Milam County Saturday morning.

A preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety found a high-speed passing attempt in a no-passing zone led to the deadly crash around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers say 40-year-old Daniel Fobbs of College Station crossed into oncoming traffic on FM 485, striking a pickup driven by 23-year-old Devin Muston of Rockdale.

Both men died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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