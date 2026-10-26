Two men killed in head-on crash in Milam County after driver attempts to pass in no-passing zone

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Two men are dead following a head-on crash in Milam County Saturday morning.

A preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety found a high-speed passing attempt in a no-passing zone led to the deadly crash around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers say 40-year-old Daniel Fobbs of College Station crossed into oncoming traffic on FM 485, striking a pickup driven by 23-year-old Devin Muston of Rockdale.

Both men died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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