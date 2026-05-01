Truck tractor crashes into school bus unloading students on US 77 in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Texas DPS troopers were on the scene after a truck struck the rear of a Rockdale ISD school bus while it was stopped and unloading students on US 77 in Milam County Thursday afternoon.

The school bus was carrying 12 students at the time of the crash. 1 student reported minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Milam County EMS evaluated all students on scene at the request of Rockdale ISD administration, and all students were medically cleared.

US 77 remains closed as crews work to remove the truck tractor and semi-trailer from the roadway. The crash investigation is active and ongoing.