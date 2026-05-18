Rockdale partners with Texas commercial real estate firm for 100-acre industrial park

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Rockdale Municipal Development District has authorized a partnership with Partners, a major Texas commercial real estate firm, to develop a 100-acre industrial park. The project is aimed at attracting manufacturers and suppliers moving into Central Texas.

The Rockdale Municipal Development District approved a memorandum of understanding with Partners to serve as master developer of a Class A, multi-tenant industrial development on FM 908 N, just north of downtown Rockdale.

The district acquired the FM 908 N site in fall 2025, then annexed the property into the city and secured industrial zoning.

The project is positioned to capitalize on large-scale industrial investment in the region, including Samsung's semiconductor manufacturing campus in nearby Taylor and T1 Energy's solar manufacturing facility in Milam County.

Rockdale is located in what's known as the Texas Golden Triangle, positioned near major technology employers, higher education institutions and international airports.