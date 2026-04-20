Rockdale man charged with murder after bar shooting victim dies

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A 23-year-old Rockdale man is charged with murder after a shooting victim died Monday following a weekend bar shooting.

The Rockdale Police Department says Raymond James McBride Jr. surrendered to the Milam County Jail without incident Monday after 28-year-old Coby Ward had died from his injuries.

Ward was shot the night of April 17 at Boogie's Texas Bar & Grill on South Wilcox Street in Rockdale. Officers found Ward inside the bar suffering from a single gunshot wound. Police said witness accounts and video evidence led to McBride's identification as the sole suspect in the shooting.

McBride was initially arrested April 18 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He bonded out on that charge but was rearrested Monday on the upgraded murder charge, a first-degree felony.