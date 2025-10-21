Rockdale ISD superintendent announces retirement

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — By next summer, the Rockdale Independent School District will say goodbye to Superintendent Dr. Denise Monzingo.

Dr. Monzingo joined Rockdale ISD in 2014 but announced she will retire in June 2026.

Rockdale ISD says under her leadership, the district has experienced a period of growth and renewal.

School Board President Charles Miles shared his appreciation saying, “Dr. Monzingo’s leadership has moved Rockdale ISD forward in ways that will impact generations of students. Her enthusiasm for quality education, strong community partnerships and student-centered decision-making has strengthened our schools and our community. We are incredibly grateful for her service and wish her the very best in her well-earned retirement.”

The district plans to share details on transitioning to a new superintendent in the coming weeks.