On-demand microtransit service rolling into Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Hill Country Transit District's Microtransit Service is coming to Rockdale.

The transit service district says the on-demand service uses large vans to provide rides within the same city.

The service starts October 1.

HOP says the base fee for microtransit service is $2.00.

HOP already operates several microtransit services in Central Texas:

  • Belton
  • Cameron
  • Copperas Cove
  • Gatesville
  • Harker Heights
  • Killeen
  • Lampasas
  • Salado
  • Temple

Each area has different service hours.

