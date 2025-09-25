On-demand microtransit service rolling into Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Hill Country Transit District's Microtransit Service is coming to Rockdale.
The transit service district says the on-demand service uses large vans to provide rides within the same city.
The service starts October 1.
HOP says the base fee for microtransit service is $2.00.
HOP already operates several microtransit services in Central Texas:
- Belton
- Cameron
- Copperas Cove
- Gatesville
- Harker Heights
- Killeen
- Lampasas
- Salado
- Temple
Each area has different service hours.