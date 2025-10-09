Milano ISD taps temporary leader following superintendent's hospitalization

MILANO, Texas (KRHD) — A temporary leader is in place for the Milano Independent School District in Milam County.

The district says Superintendent Dr. Elisabeth Luevanos has been hospitalized following an accident and is currently getting medical care.

During a meeting Tuesday, the Board of Trustees appointed Mr. Kevin Terry as Acting Superintendent. Terry serves as current Director of Operations for the district.

“Superintendent Luevanos is an exceptional leader whose vision and dedication have strengthened our schools and our community. As she focuses on her recovery, the Board and administrative team remain steadfast in continuing her mission of educational excellence and student success,” said Board President Levi Keen.