Milano ISD names Kevin Terry as new superintendent

MILANO, Texas (KRHD) — At a board meeting Thursday, the Milano Independent School District Board of Trustees named Kevin Terry as the new Superintendent of Schools.

“I am honored and grateful for the trust the Milano ISD Board of Trustees has placed in me,” said Terry.

"We are confident he will lead Milano ISD with integrity, vision, and a focus on excellence,” Board President Levi Keen expressed.

The district says Terry will be focused on student achievement, staff support, and community engagement.