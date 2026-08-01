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Buckholts Police Department loses authority; Milam County Sheriff's Office to assume duties

Milam County Sheriff's Office.png
KXXV
Milam County Sheriff's Office.png
Posted

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Buckholts Police Department has lost its authority after the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement revoked the department's authority to make appointments, Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore announced.

This forces the complete separation of all active licenses from the Buckholts Police Department, effective immediately.

Milam County Press Release

The Milam County Sheriff's Office will resume providing full-time law enforcement services to the city, Clore said.

The sheriff's office says it was not involved in the decision and directed questions about the closure to the city or TCOLE.

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