2 teens killed in Milam County crash on Christmas Eve

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Two people died in a chain-reaction crash in Milam County on Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a dual-wheel Ram pickup truck crossed into the lane of a Ford Escape on US 79, sending the Escape into a Infiniti QX60.

Two people inside the Ford, 18-year-old Cooper Andrew Elsik of Georgetown and a 17-year-old female passenger, were pronounced dead after the crash.

The three people inside the Infiniti are being treated for serious injuries. It's unclear what happened to the 60-year-old driver of the Ram.

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

