MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Midway ISD passed a new budget on June 16 that trims its deficit by nearly a million dollars while still increasing teacher pay by 2%.

To make this happen the district made significant cuts, including reducing middle school class periods, eliminating the middle school AVID program and closing Speegleville Elementary.

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Midway ISD trims deficit and raises teacher pay despite lack of state funding

Camille Buenning, a parent in the district, said the pay increase will have a direct impact on students.

"Immediately I think it will reduce teacher burnout. Which impacts just like the kids day to day on the ground experience."

Superintendent Chris Allen said the cuts were necessary but difficult.

"We'd like to pass balanced budgets but because of constant underfunding from the state of Texas, coupled with ongoing inflation across the markets it just puts us in this spot."

Allen said the district is also dealing with a drop in enrollment driven by declining birth rates.

"Because of declining birth rates across the country, and in Texas, our enrollment has dipped some, so that creates a challenge."

Without additional state revenue, Allen warned the deficit could grow significantly in the coming years.

"We're about 2.5 million in deficit this year, that number will bloom back up to 4 million in the 2027-2028 budget if we don't do one of two things, get more revenue from the state, or face additional program cuts."

Despite the challenges ahead, the district said the tough decisions allow Midway ISD to pay teachers more without asking taxpayers for more. The proposed budget also includes a possible drop in local property tax rates. A final school board vote is scheduled for August.

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