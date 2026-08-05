McLennan County denies petition to create agricultural development district

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Coalition Against Data Centers submitted petitions across the state, including in McLennan County, requesting the creation of an agricultural development district — land zoned specifically for agricultural use. The effort would be the first of its kind in Texas.

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McLennan County commissioners deny petition to create first-of-its-kind agricultural district in Texas

The coalition's goal is to keep data centers away from farmland by zoning areas specifically for agricultural use. There are currently no agricultural development districts in Texas. The process for creating them is governed by Chapter 60 of the Texas Agriculture Code, which was enacted in 2001.

TA Smith, founder of the Texas Coalition Against Data Centers, said the petition represents uncharted territory.

"Never found where it has ever been done before until now, today, in McLennan County Texas," Smith said.

McLennan County Commissioners Court held a public hearing on the petition before the final vote. Community members came to the stand pleading for approval.

"We need protection. And the reason we need it is because we have no force," one community member said.

Another community member urged commissioners to act.

"I am asking for your support to protect rural farmland and ranchland, as well as critical water resources from irreversible conversion into data center sites," that community member said.

Commissioners ultimately denied the motion, citing a lack of zoning authority and saying the petition was not specific or clear enough in its goal. County Attorney Michael Dixon advised that an agricultural zone is not the proper vehicle to keep out data centers.

Commissioners expressed sympathy with the community and said they wished there was something they could do, but stated they have no authority to act unless the state legislature grants it. One commissioner said he doubts the court will ever receive that power.

Not all community members accepted that reasoning.

"Counselor, I deeply appreciate your advocation on what you know about this. The proposed item here, but I seriously disagree with your conclusions," one community member said.

Smith said the coalition is not giving up.

"They said that they were going to help us, we tried to do something, and they said no. Next step is we'll continue to talking," Smith said.

Petitioners plan to make tweaks to the petition and will continue to try to get it approved.

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