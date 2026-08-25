MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County commissioners approved a 4-cent property tax rate increase, bringing the rate to about 37.48 cents per $100 of property value.

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McLennan County approves property tax rate increase

The hike passed with a 3-2 vote. Commissioners expressed sympathy for neighbors on fixed incomes, saying they cut as much as they could from the budget.

The average homeowner with a mid-priced home worth $271,968 will pay about an extra $87 per year in property taxes.

Eric Schafer, a McLennan County resident, said the vote left him feeling let down.

"Defeated. But also expected what would come out of today."

Schafer said the decision goes beyond dollars and cents.

"The government exists to protect our rights, which includes our pocket books, and the government is taking more money today."

Darlene Nobles, the precinct 54 chair for the Bosqueville/China Springs area, said the increase is especially difficult for people like her, on a fixed income.

"We've worked hard for it. We gave up vacations, we gave up the partying, we gave up all the fun things that people live in a lifetime doing to be able to attain a home. We'd like to come out on top so that your generation can get out there and have the reassurance you're going to be able to get your home, your place, that you can rest in for your life and not be squeezed out of it."

The approved 4-cent increase is lower than the 4.5-cent rate proposed after last week's public hearing, which itself was reduced from an original proposal of 6 cents. To bring the rate down from 4.5 cents to 4 cents, commissioners made cuts to road, vehicle, and community funding.

Commissioners said the tax rate is needed to maintain a healthy fund balance, support public safety, employee retention, and fund state-mandated services. They also noted the rate remains lower than it was in 2016.

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