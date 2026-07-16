Marlin's Brushy Creek water project hits setback after city council misses key deadline

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The city council's failure to schedule a formal action meeting in time has caused the company behind Marlin's Brushy Creek project to pull out, dealing a significant blow to a development projected to bring $1.5 billion to the city over the next 10 years.

WATCH HERE:

Marlin's Brushy Creek project hits setback after city council misses key deadline

Broadgate LLC was specifically formed to complete the Brushy Creek project. After presenting its plan on June 9, the company waited for the city council to schedule a formal action meeting. When the council waited too long, Broadgate said it would not be ready for the grant application deadline at the end of July and withdrew from the project.

Mayor Susan Byrd has said the Brushy Creek project is critical to Marlin's future.

"It is my goal to get the Brushy Creek developed because without that we will not have any future," Byrd said.

Marlin resident Charlie Johnston, who moved to the city a year ago and has become friends with Mayor Byrd, echoed that sentiment.

"That is the first part, you gotta have the resources before you can do anything," Johnston said.

Johnston said he has a personal stake in seeing the project succeed.

"I live here, ok, so I want things to get done, and I'm gonna help the people who are getting things done," Johnston said.

Despite the setback, Byrd said the project is not dead.

"Broadgate group has not finished, we just had to take a step back and look at different alternatives," Byrd said.

As those alternatives are explored, Byrd also addressed public uncertainty about what Marlin's future could look like once the reservoir is completed, specifically pushing back on speculation about data centers coming to the area.

"There is no viable opportunity for a data center at this point in time, it is true that I have been approached and so has the city manager, and so has economic development. We've been approached by a number of industries for possible economic development, but we do not have anything in print, on writing, or even in consideration right now," Byrd said.

Byrd said she is currently seeking other financing options and will continue working until the Brushy Creek Reservoir is built.

Johnston said he believes the city has the potential to turn things around.

"This town used to be a jewel, it can be again, it should be again," Johnston said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

