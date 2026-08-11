Man dies in early Tuesday morning Clifton house fire

CLIFTON, Texas (KXXV) — A man died in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Clifton after flames prevented police officers from entering the home to attempt a rescue.

The Clifton Police Department and Clifton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 1200 block of Hackberry Street around 2:30 a.m., according to a police department news release. Mutual aid was requested from Meridian and Valley Mills volunteer fire departments.

Officers arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames with a person still possibly inside. Two officers attempted to enter through the back door but were unable to do so due to heavy smoke and flames, the release stated.

The officers successfully evacuated nearby houses as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, which was brought under control around 4:30 a.m.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found one deceased male inside the residence. Police believe he was the only one there. The victim's next of kin has been notified, but positive identification is pending autopsy results.

All emergency units cleared the scene at approximately 10 a.m.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has been contacted and will handle the investigation into the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined.