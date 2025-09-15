Fire destroys barn, hay bales in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department spent Sunday evening fighting a barn and hay fire.

Assistant Chief Pat Coveney says the fire on FM 1372, west of FM 39, started when a handheld grinding tool ignited a single bale of hay. Soon after, the fire had burned through 500 bales.

Roughly ten departments responded to help knock down the flames. Crews were able to save a second building on the property.

A firefighter overheated at the scene and needed medical attention.