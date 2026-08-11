LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — The Lorena ISD community showed up to get pumped up for the first day of school at the district's annual Back-to-School Bash.

WATCH HERE:

Lorena ISD kicks off the school year with its annual Back to School Bash community event

The event featured local vendors, food, a bounce house, and a pep rally celebrating fall athletes and standout clubs like the robotics team.

Brenton Talamantez, president of the robotics club, said the Back-to-School Bash is extremely important for the club.

"We actually have a pretty good legacy. In the past two years we've gone to states twice and each time we've placed top three in our division."

Talamantez said the event helps raise the club's profile in the community.

"We have our own booth and because of it we've been able to give out sponsorship forms so people know about us, they know what we do, they actually know that we have a robotics team because it's not very well known that robotics is even a thing at Lorena. I think it's just really good that companies are getting this outreach to the community. It puts them on the map in a sort of way."

The bash also featured performances from the cheer and dance teams, a solo from a senior choir student, and special recognition for senior football players.

Senior quarterback Jaxon Blancett said he is excited for the start of the season.

"I'm excited to see my friends. I think that, and coming out every Friday night and battling, because I'm on the football team. So coming out here, it's gonna be fun."

Blancett said the tradition has been around for as long as he can remember.

"I've been going to this event ever since I was like 6th grade. It's special seeing everybody. Seeing all the sports out here, it gets everybody together."

Community members and students said this is one of their favorite events of the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

