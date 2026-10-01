LORENA, Texas (KXXV ) — Floats rolled down North Bordon Street as the Lorena ISD homecoming parade made its way to Leopard Field, with families lining the sidewalks to catch candy tossed from passing floats.

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Lorena ISD homecoming parade kicks off with floats, candy and a cherished tradition

Once inside the stadium, the newest and oldest Leopards came together for a traditional walk — symbolizing both the end of the seniors' high school journey and the start of the kindergartners' journey as Leopards.

For many, the community tradition runs deep. One family shared that even though their son has moved on from Lorena football to play for Baylor, they still love coming back to support the team and show school spirit.

Elisabeth Miller said:

"We're super excited! Look at all these kids and we got our candy over there, and our little puppy!"

The Lorena ISD Leopards will take on the McGregor Bulldogs for their homecoming game this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

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