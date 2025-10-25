Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Keep up with weather conditions in your neighborhood as we track heavy rain, possible severe storms

Keep up with our 25 News Weather Experts for the latest on weather conditions in your neighborhood as we see locally heavy rain and few severe storms possible Friday night.
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Keep up with our 25 News Weather Experts for the latest on weather conditions in your neighborhood as we see locally heavy rain and few severe storms possible Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Submit your weather photos and videos here.

Friday, October 24
8 p.m.
Facebook Live with Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines:

Friday, October 24
7:44 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 9 p.m. for northern Bosque County, with winds up to 70 mph.

Friday, October 24
5:14 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until midnight:

A flood watch has also been issued for parts of Central Texas Friday night through Saturday morning:

Friday, October 24
2:30 p.m.

Friday, October 24
9:29 a.m.
Some light rain showers passed through Waco Friday morning - just enough to puddle on the ground and dry up by the afternoon.

WACO RAIN 1024

