Limestone County teen shot by 'accidental discharge' on Christmas in ICU

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting blamed on an "accidental discharge" Thursday evening just outside of Groesbeck.

Investigators say a 14-year-old boy was handling what he thought was an unloaded small-caliber rifle. The teen told investigators the gun fired and shot another 14-year-old boy unintentionally.

The teen is in the ICU at at Temple hospital.

The sheriff's office says it is working with the Groesbeck School District for updates.