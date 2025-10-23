Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Leon ISD sets meeting to discuss investigation into student-teacher incident at elementary school

JEWETT, Texas (KXXV) — The Leon ISD Board of Trustees will meet next week to discuss how to move forward with a reported incident at a school.

The Leon ISD superintendent tells 25 News the district recently received a report about an incident at Leon Elementary School, involving a student and a teacher.

Law enforcement was contacted, along with parents of any students involved. The district also placed the teacher on leave.

The Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting on Monday, October 27 to review the findings of an investigation and take any necessary action.

