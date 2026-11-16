Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 190 in Lampasas County

LAMPASAS COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash on US 190 in Lampasas County that left a motorcyclist dead last week is under investigation.

The fatal collision happened at around 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 13, on US 190 near mile marker 538, according to authorities.

Authorities believe Marc Anthony Burns, of Vidor, was riding his 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and tried to make a U-turn when he entered the path of a 2022 Ram pickup truck, resulting in a crash.

The 40-year-old Burns was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under DPS investigation.