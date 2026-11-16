Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodLampasas County

Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 190 in Lampasas County

In Your Neighborhood
texas DPS logo
Posted
and last updated
Add KXXV as a Google Preferred Source

LAMPASAS COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash on US 190 in Lampasas County that left a motorcyclist dead last week is under investigation.

The fatal collision happened at around 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 13, on US 190 near mile marker 538, according to authorities.

Authorities believe Marc Anthony Burns, of Vidor, was riding his 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and tried to make a U-turn when he entered the path of a 2022 Ram pickup truck, resulting in a crash.

The 40-year-old Burns was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under DPS investigation.

SEND US YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS