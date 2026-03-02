3 killed, 2 children injured in head-on crash on US 190 in Lampasas County

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Three people are dead and two children were injured after a head-on collision Saturday night on US 190 in Lampasas County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2026, near County Road 4302.

Investigators say a 2005 Lexus sedan, driven by 35-year-old Raul Jaimes Sanchez of Lampasas, was heading westbound on US 190 when witnesses reported the vehicle drifting into the center turn lane. Investigators believe the Lexus then crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a 2024 Lincoln SUV, driven by 41-year-old Adela Suarez Villa of Copperas Cove.

Both Villa and a 14-year-old passenger later died from their injuries.

Two other children in the Lincoln — a 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy — were treated for non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash remains under active investigation.