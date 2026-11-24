BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kona Ice of Bryan-College Station, Bellville, and Brenham is undergoing a management change following an alleged comment made from former owner Lisa Boudiette's Instagram account that has drawn significant community backlash.

The comment — "Special education is education welfare. Perfect solution for deadbeat parents and lazy students" — was allegedly posted from Boudiette's account under a post by Your Education Advocates on Instagram. Boudiette is a former principal and special education teacher.

Kona Ice BCS owner removed after comment targeting special education

The comment quickly sparked widespread conversation and outrage across the Bryan-College Station community.

"I think it has ruined their reputation all over," Jessica said.

"This has left a really bad taste in my mouth," Charlsie said.

Jessica, a mother of children with disabilities who also works closely with children with special needs, said the comment was deeply personal.

"I was hurt because I have adopted 10 kids and 5 of those kids have special needs," Jessica said.

"I've never met a deadbeat parent sit there and go to 25 million iep's and go through everything they have to go through to help their child grow and eventually graduate," Jessica said.

Jessica shared both in a social media post and with me that she is pulling her business from Kona Ice, and she believes the schools in the area should do the same.

"Why support someone that doesn't support your students," Jessica said.

Boudiette has claimed she was hacked, but some in the community remain unconvinced.

"No hacker is just going to comment on one post on your page,"

a Jessica said.

"It is highly unlikely that a hacker was behind that," Charlsie said.

Others have come forward defending Boudiette's hacking claim, and some have even expressed agreement with the comment.

I reached out to both Kona Ice and Boudiette for comment multiple times and have yet to hear back from either.

While many in the community appreciate Kona Ice's swift response in removing Boudiette as an owner, neighbors like Charlsie — herself a member of the special needs community — say they are looking to take their snow cone business to companies that support them.

"It has been really encouraging to see these companies come out and publicly say, we uphold and support all students including students with disabilities," Charlsie said.

Charlsie also had a message for Boudiette.

"If anything else needs to be said I think an I'm sorry would be the most impactful," Charlsie said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

