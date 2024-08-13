Kempner Water Supply issues boil water notice

KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — Kempner Water Supply issued a boil water notice on Tuesday due to difficulty in maintaining chlorine residuals.

The following areas are affected:

North of the City of Kempner, Northwest of the City of Kempner, Southwest of the City of Kempner, and West of the City of Kempner, and any customers off HWY 183, HWY 190, FM 1715, FM 3170, FM 580, FM 2527, and FM 1690. CR 3220, CR 3270, CR 3300, Lutheran Church Rd, and North FM 116.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes," officials said.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes — once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice.

