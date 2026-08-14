In Rosebud-Lott school garden program, students grow crops to serve in the cafeteria

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Rosebud-Lott ISD is using a new grant to allow students to grow their own crops for use in the school cafeteria.

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Rosebud-Lott ISD uses a special grant to let students grow crops for school cafeteria

Just outside the school, the crops are coming up in a new mini farm sponsored by a Farm Fresh Grant the district recently received.

Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said the idea was inspired by a school in East Texas.

"Longview ISD presented at a conference I attended, and they had significant farm to table experience and so we went and visited there. We began to look for some financial support that would allow us to do this, and so we applied for the farm to table grant and luckily we received it."

Rosebrock said the district conducted a trial run to gauge student interest before moving forward.

"We surveyed the students, we actually prepared a meal with some herbs and things from the garden, and said — hey would you eat this in the cafeteria? And they all said yes, and so that kind of gave us the green light to move forward."

Megan Teel, Rosebud-Lott ISD FFA teacher and advisor, said planting began in the spring, but the crops are not quite ready yet.

"We've got basil, lemon, thyme, oregano, and lemongrass, as well as a small pollinator garden. Students come out, and will be managing the gardens, selecting seeds, discussing plant management, fertilization, water, and all plant encompassing aspects of managing a garden."

Once the crops are large enough to harvest, Teel said they will be incorporated into the cafeteria.

"I think the most exciting part is that the students get to own what they get to grow because this is a student-led organization. I enjoy seeing, and I think they enjoy seeing the piece where they get to decide what is planted, the success and the failure of it, and then we learn from what they could actually take home, and maybe implement at home as well as in the cafeteria."

Teel said the district also has a greenhouse that will be filled with micro-greens later in the school year.

Students said they are enthusiastic about the program.

"I'm very excited because it means I get to come outside during the school day, and for me, going outside is just the highlight of the day," student Sadie Coker said.

Student Gillian Kahlig echoed that excitement.

"I'm super excited. It's a good opportunity for the students, and something that I'm passionate about too."

Rosebrock said this is just the beginning and that the district will continue to expand the garden.

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