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Whitney firefighters working to extinguish fire at Fort Graham Baptist Church

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Malinda Tucker
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WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — Hill County Emegency Management reports that local VFDs are working a large fire on FM 2604, north of Whitney. Viewers video from the area shows the Fort Graham Baptist Church on fire, with crews working to extinguish it.

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"There will be a large amount of first responder vehicles and personnel in this area through the evening. Please avoid the area if possible," read its Facebook page.

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This is a developing story and 25 News will work to provide updates as they become available.

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