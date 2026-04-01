Whitney firefighters working to extinguish fire at Fort Graham Baptist Church

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — Hill County Emegency Management reports that local VFDs are working a large fire on FM 2604, north of Whitney. Viewers video from the area shows the Fort Graham Baptist Church on fire, with crews working to extinguish it.

Malinda Tucker

"There will be a large amount of first responder vehicles and personnel in this area through the evening. Please avoid the area if possible," read its Facebook page.

Karissa Marie VanBibber

This is a developing story and 25 News will work to provide updates as they become available.