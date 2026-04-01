Whitney firefighters working to extinguish fire at Fort Graham Baptist Church

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — Hill County Emegency Management reports that local VFDs are working a large fire on FM 2604, north of Whitney. Viewers video from the area shows the Fort Graham Baptist Church on fire, with crews working to extinguish it.
"There will be a large amount of first responder vehicles and personnel in this area through the evening. Please avoid the area if possible," read its Facebook page.
This is a developing story and 25 News will work to provide updates as they become available.