Two teenagers charged after armed robbery at Hillsboro City Park

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Two teenagers are recovering after they were assaulted with a weapon during a robbery at Hillsboro City Park, according to Hillsboro police.

Officers responded to the reported assault after 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21. They found two 15-year-old male victims with "significant" injuries. Hillsboro Fire/Rescue treated the victims at the scene before sending them to a local hospital. Both are expected to recover.

Police say the incident started with a prearranged meeting that turned into a robbery. Detectives identified and detained two juvenile suspects, ages 15 and 16. Both have been charged.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Quintana with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety at 254-582-8406.

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