Hillsboro police identify car burglary suspects, organized crime ring

Hillsboro car burglaries
25 News
Hillsboro car burglaries
Posted

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — A burglary ring, suspected of stealing from vehicles in several communities, is under investigation by the Hillsboro Police Department.

Investigators say using leads, they have identified suspects and vehicles involved in a crime ring. Police believe the suspects are responsible for car burglaries in Hillsboro, along with towns like Mineral Wells and Stephenville.

Police turned to residents for help in the case, asking people to share any video captured during the burglaries by surveillance systems.

Some stolen items have already been recovered.

