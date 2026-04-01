Hill County investigators share details Wednesday on Whitney church fire

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — The Hill County Sheriff's Office released additional details Wednesday on the Tuesday evening fire at the Fort Graham Baptist Church in Whitney.

Watch crews demolish a wall Wednesday at the site:

Crews demolish Whitney church destroyed by fire

Investigators say the fire started with an all-terrain vehicle parked next to the building, which spread to the church's sanctuary and other parts of the building.

No foul play is suspected, but the State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting to determine the official cause of the fire.

The threat of collapse kept firefighters from going into the building to fight the flames. Three firefighters at the scene suffered from heat-related injuries, with one needing treatment at a hospital.