Done deal: Hillsboro takes ownership of century-old theater

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Hillsboro has completed a trade - taking ownership of the Texas Theater in exchange for the former Municipal Court building on Waco Street.

Hillsboro put the court building up for sale in October, but approved an exchange through the city council in December for the theater. The deal officially closed on March 31.

The city says a 'modest amount' of restricted funding may be used at the site, but is also looking for community fundraising and volunteer efforts to turn the theater into a usable space.

According to the Hillsboro Heritage League, the theater opened as the Palace Theatre in 1926.

