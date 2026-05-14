Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo awards $251,000 in scholarships

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo awarded $251,000 in scholarships to 45 Texas students for the 2025-26 academic year during its annual Scholar Recognition Banquet this week.

Scholarships ranged from $3,000 to $25,000 and were awarded to students from 37 schools across Texas, including A&M Consolidated High School, China Spring High School, Robinson High School and Valley Mills High School.

The highest honor went to Paisley Groschke of Riesel High School, who received the Top Scholar and Board of Directors Scholarship worth $25,000. Liam Miller from Glen Rose High School was awarded the Reserve Top Scholar and Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo Scholarship of $20,000, while John Yarbrough from Midlothian High School received a $15,000 scholarship.

Hoyt Schmunsler of Robinson High School received a Career and Technical Education scholarship from the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo and Clark Heating and AC, LLC. Schmunsler plans to attend Texas State Technical College to study Electrical Power and Controls.

The CTE scholarship was introduced this year to support students pursuing technical training and workforce education opportunities.

The scholarships are funded through sponsors and volunteers who raise money through various fundraisers. Since its beginning, the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo has committed more than $5 million to Texas youth.

The 2026 Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo is scheduled for Oct. 8-18.