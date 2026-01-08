Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hamilton County Sheriff booked into Coryell County jail as part of Texas Ranger investigation

25 News
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Rangers are investigating Hamilton County Sheriff Jason Boulton.

Boulton was booked into the Coryell County jail on Wednesday by the Texas Rangers. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to 25 News the investigation is still active.

According to Coryell County jail records, Boulton is charged with:

  • Tampering with Government Records
  • Abuse of Official Capacity
  • Failure to Report
  • False Statement

Bail is set at $110,000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 25 News for updates on-air and online.

