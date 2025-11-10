Reward offered for arrest in 'possible arson' at Grimes County lumber yard

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A fire is under investigation at a Grimes County lumber yard.

The Plantersville Stoneham VFD says the department responded to calls of a fire at the Chickasaw Lumber Company in Plantersville on Sunday evening.

Crews on the scene reported discovering a pile of logs on fire that were waiting to be processed.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the cause of the fire as possible arson.

If you have any information, please contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2000, or submit a tip anonymously at www.p3tips.com.