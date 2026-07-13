One person dead, another detained after Grimes County shooting

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One man is dead and another is detained following a Saturday evening shooting in Grimes County.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 5:12 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting on Independence Drive in Bedias. Deputies arriving at the scene found one adult male with multiple gunshot wounds and another adult male who told authorities he was responsible for the shooting.

Emergency medical services responded, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and has been positively identified, according to Sheriff Don Sowell's office. Investigators are working to notify the victim's family.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Grimes County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Texas Rangers and the Grimes County District Attorney's Office.