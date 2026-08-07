Navasota ISD reveals stadium damage; repairs underway ahead of football season

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — Navasota Independent School District officials announced this week that concrete repairs are underway at Rattler Stadium's home bleachers following the discovery of erosion damage during summer preparations.

District officials found damage to 12 concrete footings beneath the home bleachers while preparing for the upcoming football season. The school immediately contacted construction partner Collier Construction and architects and engineers from GLS to assess the situation.

"The safety of our students, staff, and community always comes first," district officials said in a statement.

Engineering plans for the repairs are being developed with a goal of completing all work before the first home football game of the season. However, the repairs — which require planning, demolition, concrete work and curing time — will not be finished in time for Meet the Rattlers on Saturday, Aug. 8.

For that event, all fans must use only the visitor stands. Attendees may park in the grass parking area on the visitor's side and enter through the visitor entrance, or park on the home side, enter through the main gates and walk around the track to the visitor stands.

District officials thanked the community for its patience and understanding during the repair process and expressed excitement for the upcoming season.