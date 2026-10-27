Man convicted of sexually abusing child for several years sentenced to life in prison

(KXXV) — A man convicted of sexually abusing a child for several years was sentenced to life in prison, the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Sebastian Domingo was found guilty on Oct. 20 of continuous sexual abuse of a young child. Authorities said Domingo began abusing the child when the child was about 5 years old.

Jurors reached the verdict in less than 20 minutes.

On Tuesday, prior to sentencing, the victim’s mother spoke to jurors about the impact the abuse has had on the victim and their family. Jurors were also informed of Domingo’s criminal history.

After a brief deliberation, the jury sentenced Domingo to life in prison.

Following the sentencing, the victim’s mother and sister delivered victim impact statements in front of Domingo.

Domingo remains in custody at the Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

In a statement, Assistant District Attorney Tammy Thomas said, “This Defendant preyed on a young child for nearly a decade. He first blamed the victim and then attempted to recant his confession. He clearly has no remorse for his behavior and is dangerous. The jury saw the evidence, convicted him and have now made sure he will never have the chance to hurt another child.”

Click here to view the complete announcement.