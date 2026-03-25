Governor Greg Abbott was in Waco Tuesday night

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Some of Texas’ top state officials were in Waco Tuesday night at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame but sports wasn’t solely on their minds.

Governor Greg Abbott and Speaker of the House of Representatives Dustin Burrows spoke during a political fundraising event for Waco's State Representative Pat Curry as he looks for re-election in November.

Dozens were in attendance including other state officials like state senator Mays Middleton.

Abbott took the opportunity to talk Curry's legislature successes and priorities for the 90th legislative session in 2027.

A core priority of the Governor's is revamping property taxes and placing the burden for funding schools fully on the state and off taxpayers.

“Texas is quickly gonna become the most affordable state in the United States of America, right? You know what happens after that, right? All those people move from California and New York and Illinois even Louisiana Arkansas — And we’re gonna build that border wall on the northern border on our eastern border and our western border" said Abbott.

Both Abbott and Curry claimed the republican nominations during the March 3rd primary election.

The incumbents will face their democratic opponents in November.

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