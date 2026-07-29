Governor Abbott names Central Texas educators to new Classroom Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed 21 educators from across Texas to serve on the newly created Texas Classroom Commission, a teacher-led initiative designed to strengthen public education and elevate student achievement statewide.

"Texas teachers have the talent, understanding, and expertise to ensure that every Texas student succeeds," Governor Abbott said.

The commission builds upon the success of previous educator-focused initiatives, including the Teacher Vacancy Taskforce and the Texas Commission on Special Education Funding.

Teacher-Led Leadership

The commission is chaired by Courtney Boswell MacDonald of Kerrville, a former classroom teacher who currently serves as chair of the State Board for Educator Certification. The 21 commission members represent current and former public school educators from diverse districts across Texas, bringing classroom experience and expertise to shape policy recommendations.

Local Educators Making Statewide Impact

Three educators from Central Texas school districts have been selected to serve on the commission, bringing their unique perspectives and proven track records to this important work:

JoMeka Gray, Temple ISD

Kindergarten teacher at Kennedy-Powell STEM Elementary School

Over 13 years of education experience, including previous teaching roles in Killeen ISD

Temple ISD's District Teacher of the Year (2020, 2024)

2024 Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year

National Board Certified in Early Childhood

Recipient of NEA Foundation's Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence

Previously appointed to the State Board for Educator Certification

Holds a Bachelor of Arts from Louisiana Tech University

Karla Guevara, Riesel ISD

Spanish teacher at Riesel High School

Recipient of Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching of the Humanities Award

Teach Plus Texas Policy Fellow (2024-25 cohort)

Graduated cum laude from University of Texas at El Paso with degree in Mathematical Sciences and minor in Physics

Has engaged in international educational networking and classroom visits worldwide

Advocate for growth mindset and lifelong learning approaches

Veronica Bayne, Killeen ISD

At-risk high school teacher in the district

Killeen ISD stakeholder in the Teacher Incentive Allotment program

Serves at Killeen High School

Brings expertise in supporting at-risk student populations

Commission's Mission

The Texas Classroom Commission represents Governor Abbott's commitment to making educator voices central to education policy development. Commission members will focus on creating actionable recommendations to help Texas achieve its goal of becoming the nation's leader in educating children.

The commission's work will inform policy decisions as Texas continues to invest in public education and address the evolving needs of students, teachers, and communities across the state.

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