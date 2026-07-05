Gas prices drop nearly 40 cents in 1 month, giving Texas drivers relief for holiday travel

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — AAA Texas projected this Fourth of July weekend to be a record-breaking travel holiday, estimating that nearly five million Texans hit the road — and drivers are feeling relief at the pump.

Instead of the usual holiday spikes in fuel costs, prices have actually continued to drop.

WATCH HERE:

Gas prices drop nearly 40 cents in one month, giving Texas drivers relief this July 4th weekend

"Being down almost a dollar the past couple weeks has made Fourth of July travel a lot easier for us," said Cody Calloway.

AAA Texas says lower crude oil prices are the main reason why. Drivers say they're excited about the new prices, but unsure if they'll last.

"In the last two weeks gas has come down substantially to the point where I can fill my truck for under $100," said Robert Nolin.

Gas prices have dropped nearly 40 cents within one month, making Sunday's average $3.34 per gallon.

"It's really helping my business a lot. Gas prices were killin us. I just filled my tank for $99 and a couple weeks ago it was about $180," said Nolin.

Sunday's average price is still over 60 cents more than it was this time last year, but for Texans driving home from holiday plans, it's still a nice surprise.

If you want to estimate your fuel expenses based on your vehicle and destination, check out AAA's online gas cost calculator HERE:

https://gasprices.aaa.com/aaa-gas-cost-calculator/

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

