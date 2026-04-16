Gas line strike causes power outages, evacuations in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — A gas line was struck by a fiber optic company in the area of Hill Street and N 17th Street in Copperas Cove, according to the City of Copperas Cove Municipal Government.

First responders, Atmos Energy, and Oncor Electric are all on-site assessing the situation. For safety reasons, power was shut down at a pole in the vicinity, causing loss of power to approximately 115 homes in the area.

Additionally, a few home evacuations have occurred.

Copperas Cove estimates the power will be restored within 6 hours of the incident.

