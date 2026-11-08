Police: Gunfire, attempted escape lead to arrest in Freestone County

(KXXV) — Authorities released new details about an incident in Freestone County that began with gunfire and led to a high-risk arrest.

During the early morning hours of Nov. 6, the Fairfield Police Department said officers and Freestone County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire near County Road 606.

Officers arrived and saw muzzle flashes and multiple rounds being fired. When officers approached the person suspected of firing the shots, the person tried to flee in a vehicle.

A Fairfield police patrol vehicle blocked the vehicle, but the driver struck the patrol car at a low rate of speed.

“Due to the escalating circumstances and the potential threat to officer and public safety, responding officers initiated a high-risk felony apprehension. Officers issued clear verbal commands to both the driver and passenger of the vehicle, successfully taking both individuals into custody without further incident,” Fairfield police officials said.

The driver was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, and evading arrest or detention.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.