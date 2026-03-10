Fairfield ISD school buses collide with dozens of students on board

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KXXV) — The Fairfield Independent School District issued a statement Tuesday morning to address a crash involving two district school buses.

The district says Bus 14 hit Bus 21 while trying to make a left turn near Fairfield High School. At the time of the crash, Bus 14 had 11 students and a driver on board. 23 students, along with a driver and bus monitor, were on Bus 21.

Another bus took students to their campuses where they were checked out by nurses. No serious injuries were reported.

Fairfield Police and Fairfield ISD Police responded to the crash.

