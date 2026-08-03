Deputy shoots and kills driver after high-speed chase in Freestone County

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Freestone County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a driver Saturday evening following a 26-minute high-speed chase that reached speeds exceeding 125 mph, authorities said.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop at approximately 7:33 p.m. The driver led the pursuit before stopping on FM 488, about 3 miles north of Fairfield. During a physical altercation, the deputy discharged his firearm, killing the driver.

The driver was transported to Fairfield Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead. Three passengers in the vehicle were unharmed, while the deputy sustained minor injuries.

DPS Texas Rangers are investigating.

