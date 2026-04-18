Former Aggie football legend Von Miller hosts annual charity auction to help local children get glasses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Aggie legend Von Miller hosted his seventh annual Von's Vision event at The Stella Hotel to help local children get the glasses they need.

Gig Em Gala

The organization's goal is to help every child who has a vision impairment. To benefit the cause, the event auctioned high-value items, including signed jerseys and movie memorabilia.

Miller said his teammates in his early NFL days helped inspire him to give back.

Following the gala on Friday, April 17, Miller is set to be inducted into the Texas Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

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