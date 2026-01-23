Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Flight cancellations: Central Texas airports see changes ahead of weekend weather

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The winter weather forecast is already impacting flights for Central Texas.

KILLEEN
As of Friday morning, the American Airlines website shows a majority of flights from DFW to Killeen (GRK) are canceled on Saturday, January 24.

This includes flights:

  • 4915
  • 3866
  • 3569
  • 6358

As of 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Flight 4190 is still scheduled.

WACO
There are also cancellations from American Airlines in Waco (ACT).

This includes flights:

  • 3933
  • 6410

As of 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Flight 6258 is still scheduled.


COLLEGE STATION
American Airlines has also canceled flights from Dallas to College Station.

There are the flights impacted Saturday at Easterwood:

  • 4024
  • 3744
  • 3431
