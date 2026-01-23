Flight cancellations: Central Texas airports see changes ahead of weekend weather

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The winter weather forecast is already impacting flights for Central Texas.

KILLEEN

As of Friday morning, the American Airlines website shows a majority of flights from DFW to Killeen (GRK) are canceled on Saturday, January 24.

This includes flights:



4915

3866

3569

6358

As of 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Flight 4190 is still scheduled.

WACO

There are also cancellations from American Airlines in Waco (ACT).

This includes flights:



3933

6410

As of 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Flight 6258 is still scheduled.



COLLEGE STATION

American Airlines has also canceled flights from Dallas to College Station.

There are the flights impacted Saturday at Easterwood:

