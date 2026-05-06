Procession for Fire Chief Caleb Miller on Wednesday in Central Texas

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Rosebud shared plans for a procession Wednesday to pay respects to Fire Chief Caleb Miller.
Community members are encouraged to line up on Main Street as Miller is brought home to Rosebud.
The family and fire department will escort Miller from Temple starting at 2:00 p.m.
Route from Temple to Rosebud:
- Leaving Temple, 30th Street turning left onto MLK.
- At the light, we will turn left onto Hwy 190, then onto Loop 363.
- We will turn onto Highway 53 and head toward Rosebud.
Arrival in Rosebud:
- Turn right onto Highway 77 and proceed to Main Street
- Turn left onto Main Street, then continue to 3rd Street
- Pause in front of the fire station for approximately 60 seconds
- Turn left onto Avenue D, continue to 4th Street, turn left, and return to Main Street
- From Main Street, turn left onto 2nd Street and stop in front of the funeral home.