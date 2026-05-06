Procession for Fire Chief Caleb Miller on Wednesday in Central Texas

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Rosebud shared plans for a procession Wednesday to pay respects to Fire Chief Caleb Miller.

Community members are encouraged to line up on Main Street as Miller is brought home to Rosebud.

The family and fire department will escort Miller from Temple starting at 2:00 p.m.

Route from Temple to Rosebud:

Leaving Temple, 30th Street turning left onto MLK.

At the light, we will turn left onto Hwy 190, then onto Loop 363.

We will turn onto Highway 53 and head toward Rosebud.



Arrival in Rosebud: