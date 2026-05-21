Stabbings, shootings reported in Marlin early Thursday leave 1 dead

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Three people were hospitalized and a suspect was killed in an early morning incident involving stabbings and gunfire in Marlin on Thursday, police said.

The Marlin Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Fushie Street just before 5:00 a.m., according to a statement from Chief Hommel.

Officers and Falls County Sheriff's Office deputies found three people suffering from stab wounds, one of whom also had a gunshot wound. Those three victims were taken to a hospital.

A suspect was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The Texas Rangers have been notified and are assisting with the ongoing investigation.